Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 40.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,070,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 161,100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCSL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

