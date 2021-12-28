Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,070,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after acquiring an additional 161,100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCSL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.
Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.