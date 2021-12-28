Insider Selling: Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CEO Sells 57,000 Shares of Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,206,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VERV stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.01. 366,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,545. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 61.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on VERV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

