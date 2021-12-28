Intrust Bank NA Acquires 283 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average is $96.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

