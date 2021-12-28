Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 423,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 16.9% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTR opened at $76.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $76.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTR. Mizuho lifted their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

