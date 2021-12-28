Intrust Bank NA Grows Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Anthem by 20.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.85.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $459.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $427.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.80. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.04 and a 12 month high of $459.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.