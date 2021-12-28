Intrust Bank NA Grows Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Celanese were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 33.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 35.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CE opened at $163.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.50. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $115.42 and a 1 year high of $174.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on CE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.87.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

