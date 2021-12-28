Intrust Bank NA Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NYSE:KR opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,196 shares of company stock worth $3,075,028. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.