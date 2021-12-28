Intrust Bank NA Raises Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Eaton by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its position in Eaton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.72.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $170.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.82. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.