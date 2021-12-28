Intrust Bank NA Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

NYSE:IBM opened at $131.62 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.98.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

