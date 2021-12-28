Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after buying an additional 285,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU opened at $652.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.84 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $635.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $566.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.69 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.