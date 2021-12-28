Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 166.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCN. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 866,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 51,959 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 411,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.