Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 19.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after buying an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,817,000 after purchasing an additional 129,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,904,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $403.48 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

