Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,848,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,541,000 after acquiring an additional 107,175 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 402,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 37,749 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EQAL opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $38.14 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.