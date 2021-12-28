Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Invesco Solar ETF makes up 2.1% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $125.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.99.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

