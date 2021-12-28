Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Holdings Increased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $41.18 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

