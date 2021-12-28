Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Oshkosh (OSK)

Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/20/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Oshkosh is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $128.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $112.12 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

