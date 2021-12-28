Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Gladstone Capital (GLAD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) recently:

12/27/2021 – Gladstone Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/21/2021 – Gladstone Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Gladstone Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/14/2021 – Gladstone Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Gladstone Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2021 – Gladstone Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Gladstone Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/30/2021 – Gladstone Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Gladstone Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/22/2021 – Gladstone Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2021 – Gladstone Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. Gladstone Capital Co. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $386.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

