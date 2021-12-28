Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 11,690 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,690 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 287,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 307,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 172,950 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Shares of BW stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.