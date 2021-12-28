Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 150 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,204 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 475.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,553,000 after purchasing an additional 787,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 70.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,951,000 after purchasing an additional 328,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $19,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $137.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $139.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

