Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.57

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.57 and last traded at $44.54, with a volume of 9688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.53.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.11%.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,923,000 after purchasing an additional 67,726 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,881,000 after buying an additional 331,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

