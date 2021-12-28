iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Cadence Wealth Management LLC

Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 800.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,018 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 10.1% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

TLT stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.52. The company had a trading volume of 92,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,582,024. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.13 and a 200-day moving average of $147.43. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $158.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

