iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,875,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,836,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,016,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 329,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT opened at $66.47 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $46.28 and a 12-month high of $66.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.82.

