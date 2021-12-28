iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,136 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $70.05 on Tuesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.38.

