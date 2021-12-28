iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is Modera Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $61,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 169,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 121,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,487,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,777. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $79.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.