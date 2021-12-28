iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,938 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $167.39. 5,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,157. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.45 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.13.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

