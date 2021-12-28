iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $121.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.91. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $94.12 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

