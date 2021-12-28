iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 7.2% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $21,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after buying an additional 862,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after buying an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31,801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 197,167 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $282.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.18. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $224.35 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

