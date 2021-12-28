iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $479.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $465.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $366.16 and a 1 year high of $479.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

