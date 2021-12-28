iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,263,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $480.75. 204,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,494,822. The company’s 50 day moving average is $465.15 and its 200-day moving average is $448.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $366.16 and a 1-year high of $479.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.