iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,631,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,488,000 after purchasing an additional 37,849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,884,000 after acquiring an additional 42,656 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,086,000 after acquiring an additional 53,322 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 841,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,309,000 after acquiring an additional 118,723 shares during the period.

IVE stock opened at $156.00 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $125.25 and a twelve month high of $156.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

