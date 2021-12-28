iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $900,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $70.48 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

