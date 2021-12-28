IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Glenn Sblendorio Sells 5,229 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $87,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Sblendorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $527,184.64.

On Monday, December 20th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 18,524 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $286,010.56.

On Monday, December 13th, Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $122,238.82.

ISEE stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 856,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,681. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 67.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 24.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 31.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

