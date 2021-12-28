IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $82.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.74. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IZEA Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 425,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 11,976.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 397,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

