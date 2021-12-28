Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

JKHY opened at $165.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.59. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

