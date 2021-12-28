Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 8,805 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 85.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of PHO stock opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.94. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $60.95.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.