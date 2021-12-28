Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 20,086 iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF alerts:

ISCV stock opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $62.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.