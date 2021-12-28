Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 177 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $608.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $694.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.80. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $344.00 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

MSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.14.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

