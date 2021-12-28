Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 890 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $69,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $187,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.85. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

