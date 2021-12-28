Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $989,000 Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,728,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,294,000 after purchasing an additional 105,038 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,114,000 after buying an additional 6,170,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,240,000 after buying an additional 79,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,155,000 after buying an additional 254,794 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,706,000 after buying an additional 189,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average is $81.70.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

