Jason Warren Lilly Sells 636 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason Warren Lilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of Neogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56.

NEOG traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $46.40. 505,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,849. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 90.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 12,369,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,479,000 after buying an additional 5,882,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 93.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,664,000 after buying an additional 5,870,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 101.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,839,000 after buying an additional 5,360,322 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 118.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,186,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,844,000 after buying an additional 3,901,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Neogen by 103.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after buying an additional 1,754,446 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

