Jigstack (STAK) Market Cap Achieves $13.92 Million

Jigstack (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Jigstack has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Jigstack has a total market capitalization of $13.92 million and $101,282.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jigstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jigstack alerts:

NIX (NIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Jigstack Coin Profile

Jigstack (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,058,571,629 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Jigstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jigstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jigstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jigstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jigstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.