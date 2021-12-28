John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Stock Price Down 1.5%

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.98 and last traded at $29.05. 5,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 28,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,879,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period.

