Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,961 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.6% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $169.67 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.76. The company has a market cap of $446.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

