Josh Silverman Sells 32,500 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $7,307,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Thursday, December 9th, Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total value of $7,747,675.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $11,218,360.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Josh Silverman sold 16,500 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Josh Silverman sold 11,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total value of $2,475,220.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.90, for a total value of $5,883,300.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $5,637,600.00.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $7.94 on Tuesday, reaching $221.73. 1,087,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,882. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $153.80 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.37 and a 200 day moving average of $218.05.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Etsy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 62.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,605,000 after buying an additional 85,111 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus began coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.