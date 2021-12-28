JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.3% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.63. 40,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,568,554. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.77 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

