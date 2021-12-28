Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Shares Acquired by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,658 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned about 0.18% of Kadem Sustainable Impact worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,338,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,167. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

