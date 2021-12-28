Kadena (KDA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.34 Billion

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Kadena coin can now be bought for about $14.39 or 0.00029279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kadena has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a market cap of $2.34 billion and $87.40 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00060454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.39 or 0.07908501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00077349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,089.80 or 0.99868233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00054105 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,272,567 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

