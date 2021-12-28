Keel Point LLC Acquires 466 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,079,435,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $175.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

