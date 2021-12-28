Keel Point LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $175.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $125.74 and a 1 year high of $175.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.23.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

