Keel Point LLC Sells 449 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Keel Point LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after acquiring an additional 518,556 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BABA opened at $116.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.26. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $316.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
