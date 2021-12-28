Keel Point LLC Sells 449 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Keel Point LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after acquiring an additional 518,556 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $116.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.26. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $316.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

